CPL Foundation supports Queenpads

Queenpads Founder Anne Shirley Korave, in thanking CPL Foundation Chairman, Sir Mahesh Patel said “We are extremely pleased to receive the on-going support of CPL Foundation for the Menstrual Health Programs 2023 targeting their employees, female students, women in communities and the working class in PNG.”

Sir Mahesh Patel, in his address said, “We are all about serving our communities and supporting local initiatives that adds value to our team members, and lives of people. Women’s Health is also important, we hope to see our team get more involved in getting the message out there and in doing so, allows them to give back to communities.”

Queenpads MH Programs is to educate and raise awareness regarding Menstrual Health and Hygiene Education and distribution of reusable sanitary cloth-pads. Through this collaboration, the useful information will also be convenient and accessible for shoppers in the City Pharmacy shops nationwide too.

Many females of the ages that menstruate are faced with various challenges when it comes to having access to decent sanitary facility and products.

Queenpads aims to bridge this gaps one step at a time, prioritize Education and Menstrual Needs of school girls, women in communities and workplaces through such collaboration and thanks CPL Foundation in caring for special day’s needs.

Queenpads hopes to reach 10,000 women and girls by sharing useful Menstrual Health and Hygiene information with them and therefore providing them with an alternative that is PNG Owned and Made sustainable product.