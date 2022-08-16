CPL boost donations to PNGCF

Ajay Patel, Manager of the CPL Foundation said, “Promoting preventative health measures is paramount to a healthy PNG population. We also run many nationwide health outreach awareness to communities as part of our health and wellness service of the Group.”

He said CPL Foundation remains committed to its vision statement for a healthier and better PNG, and to one of its core values of being responsible to the people, community, and the environment.

“We hope this donation will make our families and communities aware and act upon Cancer,” Mr Patel added.

City Pharmacy has an existing partnership with the Cancer Foundation to participate and contribute meaningfully to its education and awareness outreach through an MOU.

PNGCF Executive Manager, Priscillar Napoleon said while thanking CPL Group, that its donation of the CPL bottled water is very timely, as they are observing the Daffodil campaign throughout the month of August. Funds raised during the PNGCF awareness campaign months help to support the work of PNGCF public health programs.

She said the Daffodil campaign is all about the message of Hope, light, and life for a healthier Papua New Guinea through the health outreach programs which CPL is supporting.

“CPL's partnership with the cancer foundation is proof that working towards a common goal helps to close the existing gaps in cancer control in PNG,” Napoleon added.

Since the formal partnership MOU signing with CPL Group in March, PNG Cancer Foundation has conducted awareness sessions for communities based in 7 Mile (ATS) with a reach of over 200 participants. Through this partnership, the cancer foundation also hosted the first-ever, hybrid Cancer Stakeholders Meeting in May under the World Cancer Day theme of ‘Closing the Care Gap’.

“Many of the Key stakeholders who attended this meeting, work in relevant sectors of cancer control and management in PNG. We endeavor to continue to create a healthier and better Papua New Guinea together with our good friends here at CPL,” Napoleon added.

The PNG Cancer Foundation runs popular awareness campaigns such as the Let’s Talk Cancer awareness campaign from March to November, the Daffodil campaign in August, and Pinktober and Mausgras campaign aimed at women, and men, respectively.

The partnership with CPL will see more community programs conducted across NCD from September to November in Gerehu, ATS, Pari Village, Vabukori, Morata, 9 mile, and other locations in partnership with other key implementation stakeholders.

Basic medical checks are a component of support made available through this partnership with CPL and are implemented at these programs enabling primary health care to be brought right to the community level.