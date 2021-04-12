COVID-19 raises need for Family Planning, and related health services

Dr David Ayers, Director of Marie Stopes PNG said during these times the demand for family planning and sexual and reproductive health services increases.

“Marie Stopes is an international organization that worked throughout the world during times of crisis like the Ebola epidemic in Africa so the organization in PNG draws on a lot of that knowledge. We know, for example, that domestic violence increases during these times and often the consequence of domestic violence is sexual and reproductive health problems in women.

“So for us as an organization it is absolutely critical that we continue to provide services during these periods, so we are continuing to operate as normal to provide these much needed services. I would encourage anyone who is thinking of family planning or anyone who has any sexual and reproductive health to reach out to the organization even during this COVID-19 period.”

“Despite temporary shutdowns to clean the center and provide extra training for staff, Marie Stopes has remained committed to maintaining full operational status, so apart from the usual measures of sanitization, mask wearing and social distancing, we do a daily wash down of our centers and triage our clients before they come in to identity any symptoms of COVID. If they present symptoms, then we refer them to testing,” Dr Ayers said.

He also spoke in support of what Professor Glen Mola expressed very early during the pandemic, on using family planning to avoid falling pregnant, in a time where health services are congested.

Dr Ayers said, “Most pregnancies happen without complications but there are some cases where small complications do occur and often do require hospital care or treatment in a medical facility, and with the medical system being so overwhelmed during this time, the hospital may not have the manpower or resources to be able to address the problem.”

Marie Stopes has been operating in the country since 2006, operating centers in Port Moresby and Lae, with mobile outreach teams traveling throughout the country, and nurses embedded in thirteen government hospitals providing family planning services.

Marie Stopes also works with National Department of Health through the National Family Planning Training program, providing skills and training to upskill health workers, and provide quality assurance checks to make sure that they are providing quality services.

“Marie Stopes is now operating out of our new office at Tura complex, Ume Street in Gordons, Port Moresby and offer the option of booking an appointment on our website, as well as access a contraception counselor and also search for the location of their nearest Marie Stopes service provider. They can also call our toll free number on 1200 for sexual and reproductive health advice.” Said Dr Ayers.