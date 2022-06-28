COVID-19 center opened

Deputy Controller for the National Pandemic response Dr Daoni Esorom clarified that the complex was opened on June 16, 2022, after a meeting with the NCD Provincial Health Authority (PHA) Team and the Sports Foundation CEO.

“During the meeting, I have given directives for them to open the complex. So, there is no issue with the RFC and it is opened and the workers from NCD PHA were directed to go in there and continue to operate their COVID-19 services,” Dr Daoni said.

Pandemic Controller David Manning had also directed the PNG Sports Foundation to open the RFC to ensure the COVID-19 services continue to be provided at the FRC in a directive dated 21 June 2022.

“I have had several discussions with the Sports Foundation CEO to see how best NCC and other partners can support the Sports Foundations to rehabilitate the facility as part of our COVID-19 recovery roadmap,” said Manning.

“And I reiterate again the Sports Facility is opened. It’s now the responsibility of the NCD PHA to continue on the services there including all the other COVID-19 services in other health facilities in the city.”

According to PNG’s COVID-19 update as of June 24, 2022, there were 30 new cases reported in the last 7 days. Enga has reported 27, Western Highlands has reported 1, East New Britain 1 and NCD 1.

There is a new cumulative total 44,691 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in PNG with 658 cumulative confirmed deaths and 30 new confirmed cases reported in the week 13 – 19 June, 2022.

Over 277,913 people are fully vaccinated, and over 337,243 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.