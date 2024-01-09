Computer training for remote village

According to MAF Technologies, villagers of Paimbit are willing and committed to educating the next generation that they have built their own classrooms with bush materials. However, the huts are neglected due to the difficulty of bringing in teachers and education supplies.

MAF Technologies Ministry Partnership officer and BCT facilitator Caine Ruruk said the training was targeted to help people get their first learning exposure.

“The literacy level in this community is very low because there are no schools in this sub-district.

“The youth participants have missed all the basic foundations for proper education. The struggle for our trainer was the comprehension level even in the Tok Pisin language, so our approach really helped the participants to understand and follow,” said Ruruk.

Paimbit Assembly of God Church Senior Pastor and coordinator Denise Manaqua emphasized that the two-week training was a dream come true and an opportunity to receive such service.

“As we are living in the cyber age, I am pleased that we were able to go through such significant training for our youths, pastors and community leaders to cope with the advancement of technologies.

“I thank the Heavenly Father for this basic computing training initiated by MAF Technologies. I've realized the significance of such training is very important for us pastors and even our youths to know how to use a computer for schooling purposes, despite the lack of education system in our area,” he said.

MAF Technologies continues to serve and provide isolated communities with a foundational understanding of how to use modern technology.