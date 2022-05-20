Community Works Together Under Program

The program is funded by the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (UN PBF).

Training for community facilitation teams as well as technical support by IOM in developing Daga's Community Peace for Development Plan (CPDP) empowered women, men and youth from this community to draft, officially launch and implement their CPDP.

Community-led projects supported by IOM through UN PBF include a multi-purpose community hall and safe drinking water points.

Daga's CPDP, endorsed by the community leadership and local authorities, is a living document, and has various community-driven projects listed for implementation with the aim to promote peace and sustainable development for the benefit of all members of the community.

Empowered through IOM's trainings and community-based planning, Daga community sourced resources and materials from within their community and other stakeholders. This brought new developments in the community, an indication of sustainability of IOM's interventions under the UN PBF project in Daga community.

Women, men and youth from Daga worked together and constructed footbridges, improving access between the two Daga villages.

The community also constructed a grandstand that they used to host events such as the Kutubu cultural festival, an event that promoted social cohesion and exhibition of the local culture.

“We will work for the betterment of our community," Haotex Kurao, a youth champion from Daga community, told IOM staff in Southern Highlands.

"We are working with the community and partners to undertake the various projects that we listed in our CPDP.

“We recently constructed and launched an improved foot bridge, after the first one was installed using logs. We have also constructed a grandstand with support from the Worldwide Fund.

“I can tell you that there is progress and great joy in the community," he added.

IOM's community-based approach through the CPDPs is promoting social cohesion, peacebuilding and sustainable development as women, men and youth members mobilise and work together for the betterment of their community, and with the support of the local authorities and partners.