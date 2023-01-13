Community reps trained

Eight out of ten participants who started the program eventually completed the program which trained them to complete a small health promotion project proposal.

The mentoring program was facilitated by Kings Documentation Services, a micro business that creates business communication documents

Facilitator, Kingston Namun said the participants came from organisations in Lae city such as PNG Family Health Association, Marie Stopes PNG, Cassowary Road United Church, Lae Community College, and also the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA).

Namun explained that the five-day mentoring program used Objective Oriented Planning and the Logical Framework Approach to design a small health promotion program in their respective community.

“After the five-day program, participants are able to formulate a small health promotion proposal which they can send to a funding agency or they also can be able to correctly fill in grant application forms to get funding for their community projects,” he said.

The projects are also formulated with the World Health Organisation’s 1986 Ottawa Charter of Health Promotion in mind as this framework provides five key action areas in improving community livelihood. These are: Build healthy public policy, create supportive environments for health, strengthen community action for health, develop personal skills and reorient health services.

Namun said the mentoring program will enable 15 participants to each develop a project proposal that enables health promotion strategies to be realized in their respective communities.

He explained: “Many external funding agencies such as government, bilateral and multilateral organizations put out calls to the public for small organizations such as NGOs, Churches, civil society groups, etc. to submit a proposal to get funding for health promotion programs in local PNG communities.”

Namun added that most people who have the heart for helping their local communities and villages simply don’t know how to write project proposals to get that funding opportunity.

“Kings Documentation Services is running this mentoring program so that people in Lae who are interested can attend and I will teach them how to develop that proposal to get funding for their community projects.”