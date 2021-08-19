Community March Against Sorcery, Violence

The Kumin Community Health Workers Training School joined by Christians from the other churches, youths and Catholics led the march.

The group chanted with placards and urged the killing of innocent mothers and sisters to stop and want justice and respect to prevail.

“So-called witchdoctors, glassman and bamboo man that we hire make a business out of these false accusations by pointing fingers to identify our poor mothers and girls, (old/young) in society and destroying their dignity,” said Bishop Donald Lippert of Mendi Diocese and Hela.

“It is not the way Christ has taught us to follow and Papua New Guinea is a Christian country and why we believe in these Sanguma accusations, causing violence and abuse to our innocent mothers and girls,” he said.

The members of other churches joined in the peaceful march to mark the day and to raise awareness on the issue.

“This is totally the act of Satan, this must be stopped, we are Christians and we must follow the way Jesus taught us in the scripture.”

The peaceful march ended on a high note with dramas and songs performed by Kumin Community Health Workers Training School students.