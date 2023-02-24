Community Life Skills A Way Forward

The courses that these students have completed will equip them with valuable life skills to improve their futures.

Anna acknowledged that pursuing further education can be a daunting task for many young people after finishing school. However, she congratulated the graduates for taking this step towards securing a better future for themselves.

She also pointed out that Ginigoada offers additional pathways that the graduates could take up, beyond what they have learned in the Community Life Skills program.

Ms Skate stressed the importance of changing mindsets to secure a better future for the Motu Koitabuans. She recognized that this would be a challenging task, as the community is often perceived as lazy.

However, she expressed her commitment to working with Dame to ensure that more youths can see a positive change in their lives.

She said, “It’s not about us now, but it's about the generation after us. Our children and their children will change the mindsets of how we perceive Motu Koita now. As someone who works in the Moresby South Office, I have the hard task of trying to change mindsets so that Motu Koitabuans can help themselves.”

Ms Skate said Motu Koitabuans are often perceived as lazy and incapable, and wanted to change that perception.

“We need to work hard to achieve this, and it makes me very proud to see the graduates of the Pari and Taurama communities taking this step towards bettering themselves.”