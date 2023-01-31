Community library launched

The library was launched on Saturday the 28th of January funded by The Voice Inc. (TVI) through its CleanGen Innovation Grants Program, the Melanesian Girl Library is a project by CleanGen Ambassador and Political Science graduate of the University of Goroka, Joni Babona.

Since 2021 The Voice Inc. (TVI) has supported Joni with grant funding of K20,000 to complete this project.

When speaking of her vision for the library, Miss Babona remarked that it is her hope that the library will enable children to conveniently access books to read.

The Melanesian Girl Library is open to schools, churches and organizations within the community who require library services.

“I thank TVI and my family for their support in completing this project. I hope that the Melanesian Girl Library will serve and build the young people of Taurama”, shared Babona.

Executive Director of The Voice Inc. (TVI), Maliwai Sasingian said “TVI is proud to continue to support young people such as Joni through our CleanGen Innovation Grants Program.

“Since 2019 we have supported more than 20 projects throughout 16 provinces and have witnessed first-hand the impact that young people can make in their communities” Sasingian added.

The CleanGen Innovation Grants Program supports individuals and communities with grant funding of up to K10,000 to carry out projects areas which include Education and Literacy, Financial Inclusion and Youth Development.

The Voice Inc. (TVI) will officially open applications for the CleanGen Innovation Grants for 2023 on the 1st of March.