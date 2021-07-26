Community to Host First SME Fair

The NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, NCDC, NCD SME Service Centre and the Active City Development Programme will back the initiative. The monthly event aims to train, promote and support the local SMEs across the city.

The SME Fair will be held this Saturday, consisting of 60 vendors participating with a range of fresh produce, handicraft, clothes and jewellery.

Prior to the SME Fair start date, awareness’ conducted were to ensure that the Garden Hill community understood the importance of this opportunity.

NCD Governor’s First Secretary, Immaculate Javia said that after a brief interaction with a vendor and resident, it was apparent that having access to financial services and learning the basic of money management is a priority identified to elevate the SMEs in NCD.

Ms Javia said their records are evident that majorities of SMEs are unable to sustain themselves because they lacked support services. However, this will change with the help of the NCD Markets Division who will coordinate the Market Mamas.

“We are here to work with you and make your dream bigger by imparting the right knowledge, financial support and a platform for sales,” said NCD Markets Officer, Kayla Kaugla.

Meanwhile, the NCD SME Fair will also provide entertainment to visitors, with dances, songs, acrobatics and more planned by the volunteers of the Active City Development Programme.

The municipal body has taken an innovative approach to create dialogue between residents and various divisions by installing feedback booths, an easy and convenient access to raise their concerns with the city administrators.