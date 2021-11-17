Community Health Post For Gorohanota

This has been promised by their local Member for Parliament, Aiye Tambua.

Tambua told the people during a recent visit, that the government at all levels are aware of the total population in the area and have realized that it is necessary to put up a functional community health post.

However he said when this health post is up and running, it will also serve hamlets of 4, 5, 6 and 7 Mile, Kafuku, Kefamo, Kotuni, Kabiyufa, Hela Massy and others.

Tambua said the health of mothers and children is important therefore he will work with the Goroka District Development Authority to build this health post.

Chief Executive Officer for Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority Dr. Joseph Apa thanked Tambua for this initiative.

“As the local member for Goroka, you did not just sit around and wait for the services to happen but you are taking initiative to do something about it. When a man intends to bring services to his people, the blessings of God will be upon that person,” Dr. Apa said.

Dr Apa added, “We really need this kind of partnership and it’s not a mistake for you and the Goroka District Development Authority to come and assist the EHPHA so that we can work together in bringing better health services to our people in your electorate.

Dr Apa said that if the Gorohanota Community Health Post goes up, it will bring the number of all health posts in the provinces to five. Others already established are; Yasubi and Amaira in the Okapa District and Yafa and Musave in the Kainantu District.

He concluded that majority of the population is in the rural setting, so EHPHA has to establish more of such rural health posts to service these people in their own locality.

MP Tambua and the Goroka DDA will co-fund the erecting of this community health post at Gorohanota at an estimated cost of K3.5 million.