Community hall for Kira Kira Koita women

The announcement was made by Moresby South MP, Justin Tkatchenko, during a ground-breaking ceremony held over the weekend.

The new building, which will cost over K450,000, will be funded through the Moresby South electorate office, with an additional K50,000 from the Digicel Foundation. The facility will be an all-purpose multi-hall that will benefit all the women from the village. Construction is set to commence in the next few weeks.

The Kira Kira Koita Magea (women's) Association president, Gorame Momo Priestly, expressed gratitude to Minister Tkatchenko for his commitment and also to the Digicel Foundation for allocating K50,000 for the new building.

With a membership of nearly 300 women, the association has been in existence for over 22 years, and Priestly emphasized the significance of having a brand new resource center that will enhance the women's ability to use and run its operations.

The new resource center aligns with the association's vision of developing, promoting, and advancing Koita women to reach new heights and empower them to contribute positively to their families, community, province, and country.

The Vagary ILG chairman, Goasa Geita, spoke on behalf of other sister clans and expressed that it was timely for the women to have their own resource center that would enable them to carry out their activities more effectively.

Notable women leaders such as Dame Carol Kidu, Dame Josephine Abaijah, Lady Rarua Skate, and Motu Koita Assembly member for Kira Kira Councilor, Arutu Bake were also present at the event.

The project is a significant step towards empowering women in the Kira Kira Koita community, promoting their development and advancement, and enabling them to contribute positively to their society.