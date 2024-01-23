Community grants programme opens

Application is now open to the groups that provide development and community advancement in health, education, social welfare and environment.

“Our community grants programme is one of the many ways Steamships gives back to, and supports our communities around Papua New Guinea,” says Managing Director, Rupert Bray.

“Through thick and thin, the private sector, as responsible corporate citizens, actively contribute to the well-being of the communities it serves, supporting programs which make meaningful and positive impacts.”

Recognising the vital role that the private sector plays in contributing to social progress, the programme seeks to empower local initiatives that make a sustainable and lasting impact on the lives of community members.

Steamships community investment and partnership dates as far back as 1941 when the company constructed a two-storey building school for the Sisters of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Port Moresby. The cost at that time was £1,624.

Today, the grants program supports projects which fall into the pillars of the Steamships Sustainable Development: Our People, Our Community and Our Environment.

Interested organisations can find the application process details and eligibility criteria on the official Steamships website: https://www.steamships.com.pg/sustainability/community-grants-program.