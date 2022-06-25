Community Grants Launched

Through this grant program, the foundation will be giving up to K1,000,000 worth of grants to community-based organisations whose work aligns with the Foundations development priorities.

Digicel PNG Foundation CEO, Serena Sasingian said the grant can go up to K50,000 and can support projects dealing with water, sanitation and hygiene, literacy centres, housing for health workers, safe houses and a range of other projects.

She stated that the aim of the program is to support local organizations who are solving problems in their own communities.

Since 2019 Digicel Foundation has awarded 52 grants totalling K2.5 million to organizations from all over the country, to address education and literacy, health, sustainable livelihoods and community safety.

iCare4U is a recipient from the 2020 Community Grant Recipient, that has been improving the quality of life for those individuals who are marginalised and living with the effects of HIV & Aids.

George and Crystal Nitta, Founders of iCare4U used the grant and built the women’s bathroom block at the iCare4U grounds.

“We are so grateful for our women's bathroom block as we can now offer clean water for showers and a safe, private place just for them. One of our ladies has seen her skin issues improve due to the fact that she can now shower daily with clean water”

Since established in 2008, Digicel Foundation has directly invested K161 million in rural, remote and socially marginalized communities across all 89 districts in PNG, directly impacting over 900,000 lives