Community Gets Water

Six water carts carrying up to 5000 litres of water each have reached the community, providing much needed relief to residents.

Moresby South Manager, Aiso Mol said that the community was supplied water through communal taps that paid for through collections made from the residence by a water committee, and sometimes subsidized by the Moresby South electorate office.

“There have been two issues that have been affecting the residents’ access to water, one is the low water pressure and the other is the controlled supply where the water is turned on at certain times of the day and night for people to use.

He said these are exacerbated by the increase in population in the area. However, this issue will be sorted once the new pipeline built in the area is complete.

“Construction is ongoing from Gabutu to Taikone that will allow for a 150ml pipe that will carry more water to the area and increase the water pressure in the next two weeks.”

He however, said that Water PNG, while being a state owned enterprise, is also profit driven and will more likely concentrate on its services where it’s paying customer are.

“I have spoken with the management of Water PNG and reassured them that the Moresby South Office is on standing to assist them in whatever way we can.”