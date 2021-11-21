Community Based First Aid Training

The five-day CBF training was facilitated and conducted by the National First Aid Coordinator, Trainer Kawai Wotangas and assisted by nine Milne Bay Red Cross First Aid trainers from November 8 to 12.

According to Wotangas, the training was also used to asses Milne Bay Red Cross branch first aid trainers in a village setting to be qualified as First Aid trainers.

This was the first CBFA and health awareness training roll out and the training would increase the number of first aiders in the branch.

Due to COVID-19, training has been scaled down nationwide.

The training covered first aid topics like Emergency Care Aims and Casualty Reports, Stable Side Position, Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), Lack of Oxygen and Circulatory Disorders.

Also covered were General Medical Conditions, Bandages/Sling Carriages, Wounds and Bleeding, Special Bleeding Management, Burns and Scalds, Fractures and Soft Tissue Injuries, Spinal Injury Management, Fracture Management, Poisons and Snake Bite Management and Hand Washing, HIV AIDS and COVID-19.

During the training sessions, strict COVID-19 protocols were adhered to. Hand washing and sanitation, and wearing of face masks was enforced.

The fist aiders were warned when applying first aid to be follow COVID-19 restrictions like wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) like face masks and hand gloves.

"In an emergency situation that needed the first aider to apply CPR ensure that you're protected and don't apply mouth to mouth resuscitation only hand compressions," Wotangas warned.

She also donated an adult and an infant mannequin for the branch first aid CPR training.

Meanwhile, Milne Bay Red Cross branch Chairperson Patricia Mark and Vice Chairman, Bildad Kadada, expressed their gratitude to Watongas and said the training would greatly assist the branch to be equipped to have locally trained first aid trainers to successfully run similar trainings in the province.

Mutuyuwa Ward Councillor, Brendan Saking, also praised the training conducted in his ward and was proud that majority of the participants were women.

The participants were presented Red Cross First Aid booklets and will receive their Red Cross First Aid certificates later.