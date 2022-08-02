Community awareness on access to justice

This is the second awareness program for the month of July.

The purpose of the awareness was to help ordinary people have an understanding of their constitutional rights and freedoms, and how to access justice through the courts if their rights are violated or infringed.

The program was conducted at Lepamagana, Lebogoro, Magautou, Koreone, Waiori, Manugoro and Upilima villages.

PNGCJE Executive Director Dr. John Carey who was the lead facilitator spoke on the Constitution, the different kinds of rights, and how to responsibly enforce those rights through the courts.

Pacific Policy and Advocacy Advisor for Save the Children PNG Mr Julian Whayman also accompanied the team and spoke on children’s rights.

Each participant was issued a copy of the PNG Constitution and brochures on Constitutional Rights and Freedoms, Basic Court Users Guide, Children’s Rights and Gender Equity and Social Inclusion.

Positive feedback was received from the participants who requested the PNGCJE team to return and conduct more programs for their communities.

Dr. Carey said the PNGCJE’s mandate was to design and deliver judicial education training programs for the judges, magistrates, court staff and members of the law and justice sector agencies.

He added, “We have seen a greater need for the ordinary citizens to know and understand their basic rights under the Constitution and how to properly access justice through the various systems and processes that are already in place. That is why the PNGCJE took the initiative to seek support from the Pacific Justice Sector Programme (PJSP) to facilitate the awareness program.”