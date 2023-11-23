Community apprehends criminal

The people living here were fed up with armed youths who often rob people passing through the Eight Mile area.

According to police the suspect arrested is one of the six suspects who armed themselves with three homemade guns and robbed people who drove there.

Police said people intervened after observing them and told them to stop, but because they were armed, they had to use reasonable force to stop them. During the confrontation, two were injured and fled, while one was arrested.

The leaders of the community then called the police to help pick up the suspect.

Gordons police officers patrolling the area responded and brought the suspect to the police station who is currently at the police holding cell.

The suspect is from Taris Hela Province and resides at eight-mile last block.

Police are currently gathering witness statements to formally charge him.

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika was satisfied with the community’s efforts to address law and order issues.

“I see now that the people are taking responsibility for their areas because they want everyone in this community to be problem free,” he said.

Sika said this is how communities should act to fight crime in their area.