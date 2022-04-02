College, YWAM PNG Conducts Maritime Training

The collaboration started this week with a one-week Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) full course where PMTC instructors facilitated the course aboard the MV YWAM PNG while anchoring in Port Moresby.

Twenty students including 13 PMTC students and seven YWAM PNG Medical Ships crew members, who completed the one-week SOLAS course received certificates in a small graduation ceremony aboard the ship yesterday.

“Different instructors delivering different parts of the course and even as well our own international volunteers medical volunteers assisting with first aid part of the course. And it was a real collaboration to bring this course together this week.” Jeremy Schierer – Captain, MV YWAM PNG

Capt. Schierer said it was real collaboration with the training using some of the ship’s equipment on board while the PMTC brought their life raft along to signify great collaboration bringing critical refresher training for some of the students as well as original training for the students onboard.

“It’s great to be able to do this training together and we hope that this is just a first step, and we hope to be able to start Engineer 5 and Mate 5 course on the ship a week from Monday. And those students will come on board for their course for about four months, to do the training on the ship and while they’re doing their training they will actually help with the operation of the ship,” Schierer

The president of the PMTC Gabriel Magyari in absence said it is a great opportunity for students to combine classroom learning with hands-on application on a fully operational vessel at sea.

The Registrar of the school, Mrs. Hayley Kana, delivered his official speech prepared by the President of Pacific Maritime Training College, Gabriel Magyari.

“PMTC in association and now in partnership with Youth With a Mission, YWAM PNG, we’ve decided to join forces with YWAM to help the country’s educational needs. This development of human resource through the maritime sector will feed the international shipping industry with seafarers that shall have both a corporative vision and mission to save our planet.” Hayley Kana said.

“This is the reason why they groom their trainees to have a positive attitude when performing duties on and off assigned tasks of sailing a ship from its port of departure to the port of destination,” Kana said.