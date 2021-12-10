College Graduates Students

Students received their diploma certificates in Accounting, business management, Human resource management, tourism and hospitality, office management, information technology, OHS management, sales and marketing, early childhood education and project management under business courses.

Other graduating students also received their diploma certificates under its trade courses for diesel & heavy equipment fitting, motor vehicle training, carpentry, building drafting and design, welding and metal fabrication, plant operating and auto motor mechanical.

HYTCH Director, Michael Goro said it has been a tough year for parents, teachers and the sponsors due to COVID-19

"Our aim in forming this education institution was to give second chance to both young and old and give them the opportunity to get into the workforce and live a better life,” Mr Goro said.

He said education is the only key to a successful life especially in a place like Port Moresby where life is hard.

Mr Goro added: “I thank NCD Governor’s office for supporting the students with their tuition fees and other provincial governments who have supported students from their respective provinces.

Students, Albert Panakina and Nicholas Martin where given the opportunity to tell their success stories both are attached with government department. They are two of 10 students that have successfully made it into the workforce.