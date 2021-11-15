College Graduates Grade 12s

Kopkop College, a permitted private school, has proven academic records, which annually sees most of its Grade 12 students successfully entering their choice of institution. The students will be among some 30,000 others vying for spaces at tertiary level next year.

The school’s 11th graduation was held under strict COVID protocol and included parents, grade 12 teachers, supporting staff, the school board chair and the keynote speaker Cardiologist, Professor Sir Isi Kevau.

School Board Chairman, Leon Buskens said the school was fortunate to have held its graduation amid such an unprecedented time where impacts of COVID 19, are felt globally. He encouraged students to be strong, to depend on each other for support and always seek help.

Female student, Eva Aimas took out the most outstanding academic award followed by male student, Jamie Lape. The school also recognized two long-time students termed as Kopkop College Babies, Petronella Buskens and Annieosciller Turi who have been with Kopkop since pre-school.

Jamie Lape who intends to study law, said the past two years under COVID-19 have been tough, but they all have remained resolute.

There was not a dry-eye at the graduation as he joined his friends to thank parents and teachers for their continuous support.

Kopkop College Executive Director, Maria Kopkop told graduands, “Nothing comes easy. All things come with hard work, passion and commitment. Every one of you must have a mindset for next year.”

She said Kopkop College is all about family and thrives on that relationship to ensure both the children and parents get the best alternative education.

“There are opportunities everywhere for education but at Kopkop College we take in-depth insight into learning. We believe in our children and we believe in nation-building through our children.”

Ms Kopkop urged parents to begin saving up for next year, in preparation for the worst that may come from COVID-19.

The college continues to emphasize on the importance of hygiene and cleanliness and aims to follow all COVID protocols, while recently making sure both its academic and non-academic staff are provided testing.

“There is a daunting database regarding Coronavirus. Families, it is not a joke anymore,” Ms Kopkop said, urging those who have yet to be vaccinated to follow protocols so that everyone is kept safe on campus.