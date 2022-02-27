Cocoa Farmers Upskilled

In its mission to bring financial services closer to rural communities, the programme also brought along MiBank officers to open bank accounts and banking cards for farmers, including some mothers and girls.

This will enable farmers to get access to an expanded range of tailored and inclusive banking systems, including loans, payment products, and saving services.

With the support of local partners, Cocoa Board, and District Division of Agriculture and Livestock officers, the EU-STREIT PNG Programme conducted two bud grafting training for 300 farmers in Pangin Village, Marienberg LLG, and two block management trainings for 422 farmers of Mupa Cocoa Group in Saparu Village of Yuat LLG and Sangriwa Village of Angoram LLG.

The cocoa propagation techniques training carried out by the FAO cocoa experts are necessary to replace old trees, which have been infested with the cocoa pod borer (CPB) pest. The infestation resulted in low cocoa yields and reduced income for thousands of rural families in the Greater Sepik Region who rely on this important cash crop to support their family needs.

“I have old German-introduced cocoa plants, and with these new budding skills I have acquired for the first time, I will improve my block and I believe I will get some good money to support my family," said farmer Raphael Yambon of Pangin Village who attended the training.”

Accompanying the EU-STREIT team were the MiBank officers who also took time to explain to the villagers why they should open bank accounts and save some money for later use or access small loan benefits.

Among the new bank costumers was Yustin Philip, a mother of three.

“For village mothers like me we need such services in order to save some money for future needs like school fees for our children. Mobile phone banking is a new thing, but it will make banking and savings easier and I will learn how to use it.”