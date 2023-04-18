CMCA Women fund school classroom

The Inclusive Early Childhood Education Program (IECEP) School of the St Johns Parish in the Ningerum LLG built their classroom from a K60,000.00 donation made by three North Fly Women and Children’s associations of the Community Mine Continuation Agreement (CMCA).

Callan Services Kiunga Special Education Program, in partnership with the Catholic Church’s Daru-Kiunga Diocese, received the funding in 2021 and began construction in 2022.

Callan Services Kiunga Special Education Coordinator Doris Amboman, said K20, 000 was used to build the classroom, and the balance will fund two teachers houses to be built at a later date.

“This program is a preparatory stage before mainstreaming to Elementary School level. We take in 4-6 year olds and teach them simple play activities to learn their basic literacy and numeracy, shapes, sounds and phonics, rhymes, colours, and pre-reading,” she said.

She said: “My role as the Program Coordinator is to ensure teachers are happy, receive training through in-services and to seek opportunities for the growth and development of the school.”

Nupmo Women and Children’s Association President Noni Dukumun in her remarks said the association was grateful to Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF) for building their capacity in project management and was happy to see the outcome from the funding they provided.

She thanked the Tutuwe, Waitri and Nupmo women & children’s associations and the partnership with OTDF for the timely support for the infrastructure project.

OTDF Programs Services Sustainable Development Manager Andrew Mari expressed appreciation to the commitment of missionaries towards development in PNG, particularly the Catholic Church, for the endless contributions in developing Western Province.

He said: “Western Province is a very difficult place to develop due to its geography, limited road links and vast wetlands. But development is achievable through partnerships with the community participation, private sector support, the church and the government working closely to secure funding for development in rural PNG.”

He said most importantly, transparency in project management and servant leadership are just as effective as the community ownership of such development projects.