CLRC launches website and ICT policy

The website project began last year as part of the strategic priorities of the CLRC Corporate Plan 2020 - 2024.

Both the ICT Policy and Website are the first for CLRC since its creation 15 years ago.

Present to launch the achievements, were former CLRC Secretary and current Attorney General and Secretary for Department of Justice and Attorney General Dr Eric Kwa, CLRC Chairman and Wewak MP Kevin Isifu.

Mr Isifu said while both projects took a while to be established, it was never too late.

“CLRC must move away from manual to a new digital culture whereby information is not just stored and secure but is also readily available and accessible in real-time by the wider public whom our decisions will impact,” said Mr Isifu.

“As you all know, ICT is inevitable in the world today.

“ICT is changing everything, from private business transactions to the way government organizations conduct their businesses.

“And for CLRC it’s no exception,” he said.

The achievements by the CLRC indicates the coming of age of the CLRC.

“These advances in technology provide a platform for effective and efficient delivery of results in short turnaround time, with minimal effort.

“They also provide opportunities for access to information, and increase connectivity, networking, information sharing, creativity and innovation, all at the touch of a button.

He stressed,“With the new website, all our published privileged reports as such those regarding election and decentralization and many other final reports, laws, monographs, discussion papers, and occasional papers will be online and easily accessible both at domestic and international level.