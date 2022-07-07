Clinic Repaired After 11 years

Since its inception in 2013, the health facility has been attending to over 100 patients daily and has been operating without receiving any maintenance until now.

The Ulamagi Nazarine Clinic serves communities from Gereka, Dogura at 6 mile, people in the Koiari Mountain area and the coastline villages of Barakau and Gaire along the Magi Highway in the Central Province.

BSP Boroko Branch reached out to the Ulamagi Nazarine Clinic, giving the facility a facelift, replacing its fly-wire, installing new tables and shelves for proper medicine storage and installing a handwash basin for the community use.

This is all a part of its 2022 Community Project initiative.

BSP Boroko Branch Manager, Madeleine Leka and team handed back the completed project to Ulamagi Nazarine Clinic staff last Friday, 1st July, thanking them for allowing BSP to come into their community to deliver the project.

“It is pleasing to be handing over another Community Project back to the community. All branches, departments and units in BSP carry this out across PNG and the Pacific as well. I hope that through our contribution today, it will make a meaningful and lasting change in the community.

“We are also donating 10 First Aid Kits as well to assist with the generous work you are providing in the community, here in Gereka and along the Magi Highway,” Ms Leka added.

Officer in charge of Ulamagi Nazarine Clinic, Nickson Kondi said this was the first time a corporate organisation has come to assist them in 11 years. “Our clinic never had shelves in the past to safely store medicine or supplies, with this project, we now have new shelves, tables and we can store drugs away safely. I thank you for the vision you have in giving to the communities,” he added.

Director of Nazarine Rural Health PNG, Gabriel Mahisu, thanked BSP for their assistance, in maintaining the clinic facility. “We had challenges with our operational budget. Despite having only 4 staff, we were unable to carry maintenance at this place. It was an unspoken need and we really thank you for your heart,” Mr Mahisu said.

He added, “This is a busy clinic, your investment is worth it and we appreciate the partnership in working with the church. Last year we saw 21,000 patients and everyday over 100 patients. The community thanks you.”