Climbing Mt Wilhelm as fundraiser for hospitals

The Friends of the Madang Provincial Hospital is a Non-Profit Organization endorsed by the Madang Provincial Health Authority, to raised funds to assist Health Professionals with providing better Patient Care.

Since their establishment in 2019, they have already funded the Modilon General Hospital and Gaubin clinic with equipment’s from their daring and adventurous walks. This year, these enthusiasts, are looking at conquering Mt Wilhelm’s summit.

Pamela Eugienio, the Interim Vice Chairperson, stated that they are looking forward to having a good climb, and hopes that the weather will be more favourable to them.

As an experienced climber, she anticipates a fine weather to advance on, in reaching the summit of Mt Wilhelm.

For this climb, they have 10 confirmed climbers, each with their sponsor. The sponsors would pay a K1 for each meter that the climber reaches, Mt Wilhelm is about 1709 meters.

This is the third annual climb fundraiser, from the first climb, they bought 2x benchtop sterilizers (Pathology), after returning from Mt Wilhelm.

Then they climbed Mt Kanagio, on Karkar Island, where proceeds towards the climb was shared equally between Modilon and Gaubin. And now with the third climb, they are hoping get a defibrillator (shock machine) for Modilon Hospital.

“I would like to thank all volunteers, as this initiative is passion driven, people with the gist to participate, do it because they are passionate. We have seen so many friends lose their lives to lifestyle diseases and this is another way where we can help ourselves by staying fit and healthy as well,” said Pamela.

Sharon Natera the Branch Manager for Farmset Madang Branch, says, Farmset is happy to be a sponsor in this drive for a worthy cause, as our hospitals lack proper and much needed equipment’s. This initiative also goes towards saving a life and we’d love to continue sponsoring.

This event will take place from the end of June to the 1st week of July, and the tracking will take 2 days to complete. The track in elevation begins at Betty’s Lodge to the Summit, the total meters in elevation from Betty’s Lodge to the Summit is 1709mtrs. Therefore, the sponsor will only pay for their climber from Betty’s Lodge to where ever he or she stops.