Climate Change Concerns-Mori

The Minister for Environment Conservation and Climate Change says the government is not standing by doing nothing.

Wera Mori is taking practical steps in addressing the issue head-on.

Minister Mori called a press conference recently to express concerns about the effects of climate change on the environment especially in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

He referred to the suspension of the recent Parliament sitting due to Covid-19.

He said COVID-19 is a consequence remotely related to Climate Change because of the increasing temperature.

“And of course apart from us losing Carteret Island, the rise in Covid-19 is also a consequence of Climate Change. Both may not be seen to be remotely related but they are remotely related.”

Mori said those Members of Parliament who went to Bougainville were able to see firsthand the effects of climate change to the Bougainville Coastline.

He said the rise of sea level increases the volume of sea water causing the washing away of Carteret Island as well as along the coastline on parts of the main land.

He indicated on the GIS map that in the last 45 years, 333 metres of land in front of Amon Village along the West Coast, Torokina District had been washed away.

Comparing the level of the coastline from 1980 to current, where the coastline used to be, now there is a lot of sea water.

The GIS map on screen shows the difference of distance from a boat being anchored out on the sea to the shoreline in 1980 to 1982 and the present.

Mori expressed concern about the land of the Carteret islands which have been washed away by the rising sea waters destroying the livelihood of the people, and displacing them.

He said a ministerial team planned a visit to Carteret while they were on a visit to Bougainville earlier, but did not eventuate due to deaths on the island. Mori gave a geological explanation on the atoll islands.

“Many of the islands now you got the impact of the waves some eroded. It eroded away and at the same time too because they are low lying, it has been washed away.” Mori said.

He explained that when sea water is coming in it soaks in the sand and when that goes downward the content of salt increases people lose their crops as an effect of that.

So it becomes an issue of food security.

He added that these islanders are now refugees and when taken away from their comfort zone it is a problem to them psychologically.

He said he will be seeking for a K2 billion funding and with cabinet assistance and through the office of the governor he will try to resettle the people of Carteret.