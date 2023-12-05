Cleanup target exceeded at Ialakua

Westpac also donated branded merchandise, garbage bags and gloves to the East New Britain Sea Keepers Association.

Emma Oliver, Founder of ENB Sea Keepers, while thanking the bank for recognising the significance of their environmental work, said they exceeded their target of rubbish collection.

She also emphasised the importance of the Ialakua beach front to the community.

“Ialakua beachfront is known as the nestling ground for the endangered Olive Ridley turtle and a famous dugong feeding spot. The bank’s involvement in small-scale initiatives like these resonates deeply with the local population, showcasing a commitment to holistic community development.”

Westpac Kokopo branch manager, Ruth Laho, fully supported the community initiative, which raises awareness about marine conservation.

“My team and I are happy to get out and support the youths of Ialakua raise awareness around such an important initiative. Ialakua beach front apart from being a natural habitat for sea creatures, also serves as a gateway to Kokopo city during natural disasters, such as floods.”

As a gesture of goodwill, Westpac not only contributed to the clean-up efforts but also supported with prizes for the winning team in the waste audit competition.