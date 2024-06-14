Clean water for Yambo

The project, funded by Nawaeb District Development Authority, began in May and was completed this week.

Local MP, Theo Pelgen had made a commitment to the community back in 2023 when he last visited the village.

Just like most parts of rural Papua New Guinea, access to clean drinking water has been a longstanding challenge until the Nawaeb DDA took note of the issue and allocated funding in May.

MP Pelgen said this project will extend into Yambo Village 2 and will cover over 5,000 people, including children, people with disabilities and the elderly.

“The water will further cater for the aid post and school within the village,” he added.

Nawaeb DDA Chief Executive Officer, Buds Botike, expressed satisfaction and added that the final funding allocation for the project will be released shortly to extend the water supply into Yambo 2 Village.

Local contractor, David Sugwi, outlined that the challenge was piping the water from a catchment built at the foot of the mountain down to the village, which is 2.8 kilometres.

“Most of the piping was dug using 50mm pipes, then we used 40mm pipes to pump water into the two 9,000 litre tanks and 25mm pipes to deliver water to the communal taps.”

He said 14 communal taps have been cemented already and are in use, covering the full radius of the village, with an additional four bathrooms built for the people to utilise as well.

Pelgen stated that the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Program rollout in Nawaeb is captured in its five-year development plan.