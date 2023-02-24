Classrooms vital for education

Present at the occasion were NCD Governor, Powes Parkop, Deputy Governor and Motu-Koita Chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr, BACODA executives and former students of Baruni Community School.

The opening of two three-in-one classrooms at Baruni Elementary School signified the intention of the Motu-Koita Assembly to put education first.

“This infrastructure is for your benefit and the benefit of our future. You are my future and you are future of Motu-Koita,” he said.

Stating that it would be irresponsible for the leadership to not come and assist institutions like Baruni Pre-School and primary school.

“So always hold your leaders accountable to coming and assisting when you need help, cause’ education is going to be the key and the future for the Motu-Koita and you, each and everyone of you in the maroon and white uniform are the future of Motu-Koita,” said Toka Jnr.

Teacher in Charge of Baruni Elementary, Lucy Badu said this is a milestone event after 22 years of struggle and hardship in terms of infrastructure. For her it was a dream come true.

“On behalf of the parents and citizens, teaching staff and the students of this school I wish to commend efforts of Dadi Toka Jnr, who initiated and facilitated the counterpart funding from the governor in collaboration with the initial funding of K100,000 from the BACODA,” Mrs Badu said.

Head teacher of Baruni Primary school, Irene Gaudi who remarked that Baruni has a very important space in Port Moresby. It produced a lot of human resources over the years.

Last year it just started off the pre-school 2022 Baruni Elementary had also introduced the pre-school. So this year 2023 the Baruni Pre-school is in full swing but the sad thing is that we still do not have the classroom so they are blessed with the new building there as you can see the pre-school and hopefully the grade one and two can fit in there, but the project is for the pre-school,” said Mrs Gaudi

The two buildings contain three classroom each totaling six classrooms with desks and tables for the classrooms donated by ExxonMobil to cater 120 students.