Classroom for Tawii Primary School

The National Gaming Control Board under its “Give Back Program” will fund the building with support from the Manus District Development Authority.

Speaking during the school’s graduation ceremony, NGCB Chief Executive Officer, Imelda Agon said education is a vital sector that requires universal approach from all participants.

“I like to urge all students to take your education seriously and guide it with a humble heart, good characters and right attitude.

“To the graduating students, you have just completed a chapter in your education journey however you still have a long way to go. Always remember that there are TVET programs available if you are not selected to continue your secondary level.

“Never give up, the ball is in your court to decide what you want to achieve in your life or who you want to be in life,” Mrs Agon said.

She encouraged students to avoid peer influences, courting and other negative social engagements that have debilitating effects in education.

Mrs Agon said the NGCB believes that education is the pinnacle of success in any country and through this integral sector, PNG will be an informed society, actively involved in economic activities.

“What we need right now is economic independence and we can only achieve this through educating the young people to be productive, resourceful and innovative thinkers”.