Citywide recovery effort

The program aimed to extend support to local businesses and restore normalcy after the unfortunate events of mayhem, destruction, looting, and burning that occurred in the city on January 10, 2024.

Emphasizing on the initiative’s significance in rebuilding trust and confidence within the city, Governor Parkop expressed his gratitude to ACDP volunteers for this crucial clean-up endeavour. He also thanked all the city residents, volunteers, communities, and everyone who came out within their areas to clean up.

“This initiative builds upon ACDP's initial efforts to reassure businesses, instilling trust and confidence in our city, country, and our people to rebuild. While this may be a small step, it showcases our passion, empathy, and sympathy towards our business community, encouraging them to rise again,” stated Governor Parkop.

He underscored the importance of collaborative efforts in the aftermath of the events on January 10, 2024.

Parkop enlightened citizens on the vital role of businesses in providing employment opportunities for Papua New Guineans and contributing significantly to national development through various taxes.

"The events of January 10 have cast a negative shadow not only on our city but our entire country. It is imperative that we unite to assist our business community in rebuilding and restoring trust and confidence in our city," Governor Parkop remarked.

Asserting that the events of January 10 should not define the people as unruly or destructive, Governor Parkop called for collective action to uphold values and respect for the future.

In a show of solidarity, the City’s flagship rugby league team, Moni Plus NCDC Vipers, joined the clean-up efforts. The initiative spanned from Boroko to Taurama Foodland, traversing 3 Mile, and concluding at Manu.