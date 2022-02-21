Churches Urged To Give

Members of the Universal Church in Gordons, NCD while feeding and meeting their basic needs have expressed their thoughts in reaching out to the community members who have a need.

People who have come through the Universal Church, had a feel of the kindness received, and are convinced that if all the churches around the country would do the same the world would be a better place.

“It’s blessed me while sitting outside and looking at people, those who are in need and are invited by the Church to be part of the ministry and giving them food and clothes to make them feel at home. What I want to say is that I think all the church should do that,” says Freda Anigura, a new Church member and beneficiary.

Coordinator of the Unisocial event, Vira Diri urges the community to contribute to the church so that this kind gesture towards people will continue in a bigger way.

“The three events that we have done so far were only support by the Universal church members. We have not received support from any others like companies or business houses yet to run this event. We had three events so far and this is the fourth and also the first time we received support from the Eliseo Group of Companies who sponsored our event today,” Diri said.

Though it was Eliseo’s first time to donate, they came in a big way with food and non-food items, which served almost 200 people.

“If you are an individual business person or business house who can support us so we can help those who are in need and help them to come to know God. The assistance will also reduce the number of crimes in the city.”