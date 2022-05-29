Churches Step Up Against Violence

The churches comprise of Catholic Church, United Church, Evangelical Lutheran Church, Good News Lutheran Church, Baptist Union of PNG, Salvation Army of PNG, and the Anglican Church, Evangelical Alliance and Body of Christ.

The alliance stemmed from an education and awareness program on gender sensitizing carried out by the churches early this year, funded by NCDC.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop commended and welcomed the alliance while he reminded church leaders that violence was not just a development nor human rights issue.

"It is equally a challenge to our faith as the foundation of our Christian faith was the promotion of love, peace and respect. If our people are increasingly resorting to violence as a means of dispute resolution that also means that their faith is being weaken. So, this is a challenge that is our collective concern and responsibility demanding both Government and Churches to work together,” said Parkop.

He also commended the churches for their leadership in this area where many failed to address.

“We need to show and take leadership as the first step towards ending violence. Unless, we recognize violence as an impediment to the well-being of our country and take serious steps to overcome violence and GBV in particular, national outcomes in socio-economic sectors will fail.

"We are failing to address violence that is breaking the very fabric of our society. It is happening in our towns, streets, homes, workplaces and villages," emphasized Governor Parkop.

He said, “We need to take holistic, well-coordinated approach with appropriate steps and adequate allocation of resources, time and energy.

“Pulbic funds are unnecessarily spent on addressing violence-related security and safety issues, when this money could otherwise have be spent on health, education and road infrastructure.”

Meantime, Governor Parkop also drew attention to the need to focus efforts on early childhood development. He called on parents to instill values and good behaviour in children during their foundation years.