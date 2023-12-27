Church shares food for the body and spirit

The event, called UNISOCIAL, aimed to bring joy and support to those who find themselves alone during the festive season.

This marks the second consecutive year of the Universal Church's outreach in the region. The pastors and volunteers prepared 600 food baskets of sandwiches, cooked meals, juice, coffee, and hygiene products to distribute to individuals living on the streets of Port Moresby.

Pastor Marcelo highlighted the significance of reaching out to those feeling neglected and rejected, especially during the Christmas season.

“Aside from providing physical food, we also provided them with spiritual support,” he said.

“When you go from here today or tomorrow, the food you cook and eat will be finished. But what God wants to give you is a new life. What God wants to do for you is to transform your life. But for your life to be transformed, you need to commit your life to God..”

Pastor Marcelo and Pastor Jonathan Pine, along with the congregation, prayed for a transformative touch in the lives of those they shared food and the word of God with, asking for a new and hopeful start as they embraced the message of faith, and welcome the new year.