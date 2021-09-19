Church launches pre-independence celebrations

Parish chairman, Peter Simbakua congratulated the youth for successfully launching the pre-independence games for the chapels within the Parish from 9mile in NCD, to Vanapa Brown in the Central Province.

Simbakua told the youth and those present that in whatever they do, God is always watching over them, so they must not be discouraged from doing the right thing beyond the path they are on.

The gathering ran for 3 days and with it, youths experienced the spirit of togetherness, unity and love.

The event had a great turn out from church dignitaries and youths with families, and a representative of the Parish claimed the pre-independence games to be the first of its kind to ever be hosted by the Parish.

The day’s events included traditional dances from parishioners of the the Laloki chapel.