Church Hosts Uni-Social Event

A little over 100 people of all lifestyles arrived at the church this morning to get a share of the goodness shared by the church to those in need.

The event is held at the end of every month to follow in the footsteps of Lord Jesus Christ in serving the poor and the needy.

Many of the people who arrived this morning were recently evicted from the Garden Hills settlement, like Miriam Timi who came with one of their three daughters.

Those who turned up were shared the Word of God to feed the Spirit and food for the stomach and a bit more to take back home. The act of charity is for all, regardless of their background.

Ako Kaipu had a difficult life in the past, but when he came to the Church and received help, his life made a turn around, he was restored.

The Universal church has ministering activities daily and is open to all who are in need of spiritual deliverance as well as physical, social needs.

The next big event will be on Prayer and deliverance to be held on May 22.