Church Expands Help In Sanap Wantaim Program

This is the first time the church has involved professional women’s organisation, to minister to the women and girls, referral pathways for those who are abused.

Women and girls came from all walks of life and backgrounds with a desire to find solutions to their problems of abuse and neglect at the Universal Church at Gordons.

Once every month, Universal Church holds an open session for women and girls who have issues of abuse in their lives to be encouraged and prayed for at the church. Over the weekend, and for the first time, the church invited resource organisations Bel Isi PNG and Wantok Help-Lain to participate.

Female pastors and church leaders took the lead in encouraging the women to look at positive rather than negative side of thing in their relationships.

“Because we have gone through what you had gone through. We will not stand here today if we had not faced what you are faced, you understand. That’s the experience that we are passing to you today,” said missionary Francesca Lewis.

She encouraged other women not to let their problems put them down. She admonished them to not caste an evil eye on their husbands because when they do, they develop negative thoughts about them.

Rebecca, who almost died from her boxer husband’s anger and abuse, ran away from home and later heard about the work of the Universal Church.

“Don’t focus too much on your husband. When you start focusing too much on him, then he will see you and he will say, even though you are going to church but your life has not change. So we start focusing on ourselves. Slowly he will start attending church, not only universal church but maybe other churches. If your husband is not going to church or is not a praying husband, pray for him.” Rebecca Anas – Abuse survivor

Having changed her life and character at home, Rebecca had a testimony to tell about how her abusive husband has now changed also. They have a happy and peaceful life.