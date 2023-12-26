Christmas joy at the PMGH

Thanks to their extensive network of corporate and NGO contacts, including the benevolent White angels from Total Energy, the Children Cancer Ward and Children Emergency Ward were graced with love and support.

The hospital expressed their gratitude to Friends of PomGen for their generous contributions and wished everyone a Merry Christmas. Meanwhile, Santa Claus visited the Special Nursery Care ward, bringing joy to newborns and their mothers.

This thoughtful gesture was made possible by the kind-hearted friends at iCare4U, who gifted the ward with many presents.

The hospital extended sincere thanks to iCare4U, appreciating their compassionate contribution to make the festive season brighter for these families.