Christmas celebrations for the young

The Salesians and benefactors of Don Bosco joined the program with Christmas gifts for the young people. The program started with an opening mass headed by the Parish Priest Fr Moise Paluku SDB.

In his homily, he thanked the youth who have been actively participating in all the youth activities in the parish throughout the year 2022 and encouraged them to be more active with their leadership skills in their respective communities.



He invited them to reflect on their own communities and reach out to more young people who involved themselves in destructive things in their communities and are not taking part in the spiritual activities.

Fr Möise touched on the readings of the martyrdom of St Stephen. The first reading in Acts 6:8-10; 54-59), spoke about how St Stephen was doing great signs and wonders among the people until he was stoned to death with the last word coming from his mouth “Lord Jesus, receive my Spirit”. The Gospel of Mt 10:17-22 reminded us that Christ’s followers are more likely to receive the worst and cruel form of persecution.

Fr Moise concluded his homily by challenging the youth to be brave like St Stephen and the Apostles in spreading the Good News and save the lives of the young people in their own communities.

The second part of the program was the ‘CAROL BY DAYLIGHT CHOIR COMPETITIONS’ among the nine (9) sub parishes, with the Salesian Co-operators as judges. The competition generated a lot of enthusiasm at the end of which they received prizes. Between the choir performances, were enjoyable indoor games.

The program ended with gifts given by the Salesians and the Salesian Benefactors of Don Bosco to all the youths that participated in the program. Youth coordinator, Mr Bernard said he was happy that they ended the 2022 activities on a high note though they faced many challenges throughout the year.

“I am thankful for the support of my parish youth executive and all my young people from the nine communities of Mary Help of Christian parish and above all, to our Parish Priest, Fr Moise Paluku, SDB and the Salesians and Benefactors of Don Bosco,” Mr Bernard said.

“We are proud to be part of the Don Bosco family and are privileged to have the Salesians with us. That enables us to learn many beautiful and important things from them”, he concluded.