A Christmas act of kindness

The officials at Lakiemata Prison expressed their gratitude for the special gesture during this festive season, which acknowledged the residents of the prison, including the inmates and officers in charge.

The gifts were greatly appreciated and the spirit of giving was felt by everyone. Detainee Paul Bob spoke on behalf of the inmates and expressed his gratitude for the act of kindness. He said that most of them do not receive visitors, and the gesture meant a lot to them.

Paul Bob added, "Most of us don't get visits, but your visit is a blessing to us. Thank you for coming. You made us feel like you were our parents, as some of us haven't seen our parents for many years. You made us feel like we have a family, and you brought us together."

7 Mart Branch Manager, Billy Paranos, expressed the company's intention behind the gesture, saying, "We came here to present this gift from 7 Mart to our fellow officers and inmates. The spirit of Christmas will always be with us, so we understand that it's hard for you to stay here. Our boss said that we should give or share some happiness with you."

In addition to spreading the Christmas cheer, 7 Mart also visited Kimbe Provincial Hospital and presented staff and patients with gift bags.