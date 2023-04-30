Christian Health Services hold 53rd General Assembly

Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS, Dr. Lino Tom at the conference acknowledged the Christian Health Services as being older than the country itself and congratulated the churches for their role in bringing modernization into the country.

He went on to say that if it was not for the churches, people would still be wearing tanget leaves to cover their nakedness and would still be living in primitive style of living.

“Because of the church we have come this far and we must not lose sight of where we ome from. Any successful person in the world always remembers their humble beginnings,” Dr. Tom said.

“When you remember your humble beginnings you’ll be successful because you will remain focused,” he added.

Dr. Lino Tom acknowledge those present and assured them that he is very familiar with the issues and problems they are facing as he was a doctor attached most of his life to the Church Run Health services.

“I want to tell you that the bulk of the health work in the country is done by you people so I thank you all,” he added.

“I had worked in such facility and I know how we struggle under difficult situations. At a facility I worked in, it was already closed by the church and they left so I arrived and I tried to revive it and I started a clinic. Starting with the clinic, I continued to take the inpatients to come and sleep in the hospital. I went on to start the theatre, but don’t think that the government assisted me with funding.

“Using money from my own pocket to connect electricity to my house and to the operating theatre. That’s the kind of sacrifice you all make and so today I want to say to you that you are the heroes of the country,” Dr. Tom said.

The theme of the gathering states; ‘Recapture the vision and mission of Christ in the delivery of quality health services.’ In our KRA number 3 it says, “Increasing access to affordable quality health services.” (Clip#4260031)

Dr. Tom encouraged members of the CHS by saying that serving the sick and needy is the essence of religion according to Christ. One of the four things that Christ Jesus mentioned qualifies one to enter heaven.

“Requirement that the Lord put for people to go to heaven entails four areas where he talked about judgment. In those four areas mentioned, he didn’t mention any complicated biblical principles. He mentioned only one thing.

‘I will ask you whether you visited a person in the hospital or whether you gave food to the poor person. So here we are basically fulfilling that call,” said Dr. Lino.