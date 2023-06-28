China Team presents Utu Secondary School

The medical team also rendered services in treatment and training of local medical staff.

Team, leader Dr. Liu Zhenqiu on behalf of the medical team and the China-PNG Friendship Association, Kavieng branch said the medical team had the privilege of providing medical consultations and promoting healthcare technologies during their visit to Kavieng.

“We were deeply moved by the warm welcome and hospitality we received from the people of Kavieng. The experience has further strengthened the bond between our two nations and reaffirmed our commitment to supporting one another,” Dr. Liu said.

In the spirit of compassion and community service, Dr Liu said, “This donation aims to demonstrate our heartfelt care and give back to the community that has welcomed us so graciously.”

He added that education is the cornerstone of a prosperous society, and that it is heir firm belief in investing in the future of young minds. The supplies we are providing will contribute to the welfare and development of the students, empowering them to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

“This initiative reflects the shared vision of friendship and cooperation between our two nations. It is through such meaningful collaborations that we can make a positive impact on the lives of individuals and foster greater understanding and harmony between our cultures.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the China-PNG Friendship Association, Kavieng branch, for their unwavering support and collaboration in making this donation possible. Their dedication to enhancing the friendship between our countries is truly commendable.

“I also want to extend my deepest appreciation to the local community, the school authorities, and the wonderful people of New Ireland for their warm embrace and hospitality during our stay. Your kindness and enthusiasm have left an indelible mark on our hearts, and we are honored to have been able to contribute in some way to your well-being,” Dr. Liu said.

Dr. Liu said he is humbled and inspired by the spirit of friendship and goodwill that exists between China and Papua New Guinea and urged everyone to continue to work together, hand in hand, to build a brighter future and forge lasting bonds of friendship.