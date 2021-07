On Friday CellMoni donated K10, 000 and an additional K5,000 in-kind support.

The three-day Central Agriculture and Tourism Show was a significant opportunity for the people of Central Province to showcase their agriculture and tourism products. It was also a chance to show off their culture through traditional dances, food and crafts.

Organizers of the show Barbara Kassman and Nanai Agarobe received the cheque on behalf of the show’s organizing committee.