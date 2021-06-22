Celebrating International Yoga Day

The themed walk “Peace and Harmony” is part of the two-day health and fitness activities lined up in its honour. NCD Governor Powes Parkop with UNDP’s deputy resident representative, Edward Vrkic and many committed participants arrived at Murray Barracks at 4am to begin the work to Era Kone.

Among the testimonies of Yoga having a positive impact on those facing various challenges in life is PNG Kumuls star, Stargroth Amean stating that Yoga played a huge part in his success on and off-field.

Governor Parkop said the platform of Yoga should be amplified in communities around the city and the country to address violence, lawlessness and health problems.

He added that with the country being liable to acts of violence and emotional abuse leaves no room for mental balance to overcome it, creating the challenge of developing and advancing the country.

“The practice of Yoga encourages people to be peaceful and kind, and with this we get the right balance through embracing peace and harmony.”