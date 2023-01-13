CBCs launched to bring change

Natu Community Development Association and Norisakave Security Company, was launched ast ward four of Lower Asaro LLG, Daulo District by local MP, Ekime Gorosahu.

Natu Community Development Association Inc. is a community- based organisation (CBO) comprising of 200 members, with a vision to improve living standards in the ccommunity.

Chairman, Dakry Sam said the organisation is made up of people from Lufa , Okapa, Henganofi, Benabena, Marawaka and those from other provinces residing in ward three and four of Lower Asaro, with their roots going decades back.

In addressing the growing number of unemployment among youths, the Norikosave Security Company was set up and is now recruiting security officers .

Managing Director Raymond Nanoh said, “The main idea of this company is to employ youths to prevent them from getting into trouble and improve their livlihoods.”

Meantime, MP Gorosahu discouraged the hand out mentality, which he said was common everywhere. He said ‘free handout’ should be a thing of the past and was time for people to change.

The MP thanked the Natu Community Development Association members for taking the initiative.

Going forward, MP Gorosahu assured the communites that his office will assist youth, women, Church groups and other CBOs, who participate in the development of the district.