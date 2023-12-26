CBC opens new church building

Commending the community's initiative without government support, Governor Parkop expressed his admiration for the impressive, independently developed church building, a testament to local resilience.

The CBC church, standing along Gado and Wilhelm Places, boasts a seating capacity of over 500.

Governor Parkop, who had assisted in the construction of a previous chapel a decade ago, highlighted the community's unwavering dedication in building the new structure without external support.

During the inauguration, Governor Parkop pledged to address infrastructure needs by committing to street road sealing in the coming year. Additionally, he announced a K30,000 contribution toward the Early Childhood Development program at the church and another K30,000 for the CBC Southern Regional Office.

The transformation from a crime-ridden community in the '70s, '80s, and '90s to a safer and more peaceful environment today was acknowledged as a joint achievement of the church and the community.

"This is a testament to the Church and the community for changing the community into a much safer and peaceful community," Governor Parkop remarked. He expressed continued support for the CBC Church and the nearby Church of Christ in Morata, recognizing their impactful community outreach efforts.