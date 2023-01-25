CBC celebrates Feast of St Francis de Sales

Social Communication Secretariat organized a conference between the CBC resource people and media to discuss the issue of violence in the country in the form of GBV and Sorcery Accusations Related Violence.

The Feast Day of St Francis de Sales, patron saint of writers and journalists was observed with a panel discussion on the issue of GBV & SARV organized by the Catholic Social Communication CBC panelists.

The panelist were Bishop Justin Ain Soongie of Wabag Diocese talking on SARV and Paul Harricknen, President of Catholic Professionals Society talking on GBV.

Sr. Daisy Lisania, Secretary for CBC Social Communication Secretariat gave the background of St Francis de Sales and his ministry.

“Born in 1567, Francis de Sales came from a privileged family, earned his doctorate in law and theology, evangelized to Protestants, escaped assassins, and was friends with King Henry IV.

The enduring value and popularity of his writings led Pope Pius XI to proclaim St. Francis de Sales as the patron saint of writers and journalists in 1923,” said Sr. Lisania.

“Speaking the Truth in Love”, panelist Paul Harricknen, President of Catholic Professionals PNG highlighted the ranking of PNG on the gender equality index as 160 out of 161. He said GBV and lack of economic opportunities remain barriers to achieving gender equality.

“Women and Girls are created equally in the image and likeness of God (Gen1:26) There’s no discrimination. We’re all equally created in the image and likeness of God. Equal dignity. GBV is repugnant to the general principles of humanity around the world, PNG no exception,” Harricknen said.

He highlighted that the National Strategy 2016-2025 identifies intimate partner violence as the most prevalent for of GBV across countries -30 percent of women over the age of 15 experienced physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner at least once in their lifetime.