Catholics prep for World Communications Day

The event will be celebrated on the 16th of May with its theme; “Come and See”, based on John 1:46.

The Social Media Communications Secretariat of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands has sent out information on the resources for Catholic communities to celebrate this day.

The memo, addressed to bishops and media, included the following resources: WCD21 poster, message of the Holy Father, WCD21 power point, Prayer of the faithful in English and Tok Pisin, and the article on WCD21.

These resources are for use in preparation and for WCD21, and can be circulated in parishes, schools and institutions.

CBC Social Communication Secretary, Fr. Ambrose Pereira, said World Communications Day is an occasion to appreciate and thank the social communications personnel in each parish, school or institution.

He reminded the participating entities to send the WCD21 collections to the Diocese to be used as follows; 50 percent to be sent to CBC SOCOM and 50 percent is for use by the Diocese’s local diocesan communications office.

(The Social Media Communications Secretariat of the Catholic Bishops Conference of PNG and Solomon Islands)